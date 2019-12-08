Pergi ke Menu Pergi ke Halaman Utama

B.O.Y "My Angel" Showcase

#Panggung Selebriti l 2020-01-06

A never-before-seen talented duo has been born!

Their first mini album "Phase One: YOU"

uses the changing sun and moon on tarot cards as inspiration. 

The title song, "My Angel," is a sophisticated dance pop track with a sentimental melody. 

The double performance in the charismatic refrain is something to look out for. 

The album's second title "Clockwise" is a pop ballad with lyrics comparing the hands of a clock 

to looking for traces of that special someone from the past that is hard to reach. 


