Super Typhoon Trami Unlikely to Slam S. Korea

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

A super typhoon that was initially expected to head toward Taiwan or China is expected to slam Japan instead.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Wednesday, Typhoon Trami that originated near Guam last Friday was moving from 630 kilometers south southeast of Okinawa as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.The KMA forecasts that Trami will pass sea waters 220 kilometers west southwest of Okinawa, Japan at 9 a.m. on Saturday and pass 670 kilometers east northeast of Kagoshima two days later.An official at South Korea's weather agency said it's too early to project the exact route of the typhoon, but added it will likely have a limited impact on the South Korean mainland.