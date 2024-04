Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated judge-turned-lawyer Oh Dong-woon as the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).Presidential office spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung announced on Friday that Yoon will swiftly request for the National Assembly to hold a confirmation hearing for Oh.Oh has served as a judge in the Seoul High Court and the Busan District Court as well as serving as a senior judge in the Ulsan District Court and Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court.An official of the top office said Oh’s nomination was made after taking into consideration various factors, including fairness and credibility.Earlier in February, the National Assembly’s committee on recommending candidates for the top post of the CIO recommended Oh and another lawyer, Lee Myung-soon, as candidates.