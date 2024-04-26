Gov't Regrets Medical Professors' Decision to Suspend Consultations Once a Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed regret over a decision by medical professors at all the "Big Five" general hospitals in Seoul to suspend outpatient consultations and surgeries one day each week and to tender their resignations.Deputy Health Minister Jun Byung-wang revealed the stance to reporters on Friday as he cited that the medical vacuum resulting from the collective action by trainee doctors in protest of the med school admissions quota hike has remained for more than two months now.According to Jun, a small number of medical professors have officially tendered their resignation and the government estimates that no hospitals plan to accept such resignations.He then urged medical professors to not turn a blind eye to appeals made by patients and social circles and to continue to stand by their patients.Jun said the government plans to provide further support for the medical staff that remain in workplaces so that they won’t suffer exhaustion while citing that currently it is providing assistance in assigning substitute workers, recruiting new workers and bringing in retired senior doctors.