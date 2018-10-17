Top Economic Policymaker Vows to Place Priority on Job Creation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top economic policymaker has vowed to prioritize creating jobs amid recent dismal employment conditions.At Thursday's parliamentary audit, Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said while the quality of jobs improved slightly in September, the quantity of jobs remained weak.The minister also talked about supporting the underprivileged and expanding the social safety net by way of expanding the earned income tax credit scheme that calls for refunding taxes to low-income families.The government will reinforce its monitoring of the housing market, and if necessary, will consider additional measures to stabilize housing prices.While maintaining the expansionary fiscal policy, he said the government will be prepared for possible fallout from external instabilities such as the trade war between the U.S. and China and the Fed's rate hike.