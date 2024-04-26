DP Anticipates Yoon-Lee Meeting to Wholly Reflect Election Sentiment

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) anticipated Monday's talks between President Yoon Suk Yeol and DP leader Lee Jae-myung to wholly reflect public sentiment from the recent general elections.At a press briefing on Saturday, DP spokesperson Choi Min-seok said the public has high expectations for the upcoming meeting between the president and the opposition chief, which will be the first such a session since Yoon took office in May 2022.Expressing hope that the two sides will be able to seek a resolution to realizing public demands, the spokesperson also had misgivings about the presidential office's attitude toward changing the direction of state policies.He said the public had made clear demands through the election outcome, stressing that the president will have to respond during the upcoming meeting.The spokesperson also expressed hope that the president would come to dialogue with openness to reflecting public opinions and improving public livelihoods.