Police Disclose Suspect's Identity in Brutal Murder Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have decided to disclose the identity of a suspect in a brutal murder that took place in Gangseo district in Seoul last week.The Gangseo Police Station on Sunday held a meeting to decide whether to disclose the suspect's personal information including his name and age, eventually deciding to make it public.The 29-year-old suspect, Kim Seong-soo, is suspected of stabbing a part-time worker at an internet cafe dozens of times last Sunday.Kim will be transferred on Monday to the National Forensic Psychiatry Hospital in South Chungcheong Province to receive a psychiatric evaluation.The suspect reportedly claimed that he has taken antidepressants for years.Over 800-thousand people have signed an online petition on the Cheong Wa Dae website calling for heavy punishment for the suspect.