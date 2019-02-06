Former PM Disagrees on Impeachment of Park Geun-hye

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said that he does not agree with the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.Hwang revealed his views during a TV debate on Tuesday with other contenders for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s leadership race which is set for next week.Park was impeached by the Constitutional Court in March 2017 for her role in a massive corruption scandal involving her close friend Choi Soon-sil.Hwang, who served as prime minister in the Park government, pointed out “procedural problems” in the impeachment, saying that the Constitutional Court issued its ruling while related criminal judicial proceedings were still under way.He added it was inappropriate for the court to impeach the former president so easily even though the allegations of Park accepting money were not proven.