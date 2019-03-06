PM Calls for Thorough Investigation into Police-Club Collusion

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has called for a thorough investigation into alleged collusion between police and criminal allegations surrounding a club in Seoul.The prime minister said during a policy coordination meeting on Thursday that police should thoroughly pursue the inhumane crime of filming women secretly and distributing the videos, in an apparent reference to the scandal revolving around singer Jung Joon-young.Lee said the alleged collusion between the police and those involved in the scandal has not yet been revealed, repeating calls for a sweeping investigation.He also ordered the police to expand their probe into bars and clubs nationwide suspected of illegal activities and sternly punish them.