Singer Accused of Illegally Filming Sexual Acts Appears for Police Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean singer and television personality Jung Joon-young, who faces allegations of secretly filming sex tapes of women and sharing them with others in mobile chat rooms, has appeared for police questioning.The 30-year-old arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, where he apologized for causing public concern and vowed to fully cooperate with the investigation.Jung is accused of sharing photos and videos of his sexual encounters with at least ten different women in a number of chat rooms, including one involving Big Bang member Seungri.On Wednesday, Jung admitted to all the allegations and apologized to the victims.Police said on Wednesday that they also plan to conduct drug tests on Jung.Seungri, who is accused of arranging sexual favors for investors of his nightclub, will appear for a second round of police questioning and first as a criminal suspect on Thursday afternoon.