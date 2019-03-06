Police Chief Vows Stern Punishment for Burning Sun Collusion

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's police chief has vowed to take stern measures against anyone linked to alleged collusion between the police and the club Burning Sun, which is at the center of a series of allegations involving drugs and arrangement of sexual favors.Reporting to the parliamentary public administration committee on Thursday, National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong said he will also reinforce internal inspections and get to the bottom of each and every allegation that has emerged.A new allegation has surfaced that a high-ranking official in the police agency may have helped Burning Sun get away with irregularities reported by a neighboring business.A member of a KakaoTalk chatroom involving former Burning Sun co-CEO and Big Bang member Seungri said back in July 2016 that the police commissioner general had their backs.Although the Korean text misstated the title of the position, the police suspect that it was in reference to the head of the National Police Agency.Min said the deputy commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will lead a joint team to investigate alleged drug use, sexual assault, illegal filming and distribution of sexual acts, and collusion with the police involving Burning Sun.He added the probe will expand to cover the rest of the country's entertainment service industry.