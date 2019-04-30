Trade Minister to Visit US in Bid to Earn Auto Tariff Exemption

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Trade Minister will visit the U.S. next week to call for the country’s exemption from potential U.S. tariffs on auto imports.Minister Yoo Myung-hee announced the plan in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, emphasizing that South Korea cannot be complacent or sit idle on the issue.She plans to leave for the U.S. on Monday and meet with officials from the White House, Commerce Department, US Trade Representative as well as members of Congress.U.S. President Donald Trump has until Friday of next week to decide whether auto import tariffs are necessary for national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. If a conclusion is made that such a measure is needed, the U.S. can impose tariffs of 25 percent on imported cars.