Photo : YONHAP News

New data shows South Koreans are more frequently visiting parks than before the COVID-19 outbreak, despite the government’s stern social distancing guidelines.According to Google community mobility reports released Friday, the number of park visits made in March jumped 51 percent from January, based on the analysis of activity by local Android phone users.Trips to grocery stores and pharmacies grew 11 percent over the same period and six percent for residential places.Visits to restaurants and shopping malls, on the other hand, declined 19 percent, while the frequency of trips to public transportation bases and workplaces decreased 17 percent and 12 percent, respectively.