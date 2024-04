Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's spy agency said Tuesday that North Korea could stage attacks involving drones and motorized paragliders, similar to Hamas' surprise attack on Israel last year.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) issued the warning in its annual '2023 Terrorism Situation and 2024 Outlook' report published on Tuesday, citing suspicions of potential ties between Pyongyang and the Palestinian militant group.The report added that the regime is likely to execute an attack on North Korean defectors use psychological warfare such as spreading misinformation, while also conducting military attacks such as shelling in border areas.In its assessment, the NIS cited the recovery of terrorist groups' activities following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.The agency also took note of a change in the terrorism paradigm after the Hamas attack against Israel, and the full-fledged use of drones in terrorist attacks since last year.