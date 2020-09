Photo : KBS News

Typhoon Haishen is moving northward from waters near Japan as it’s projected to reach South Korea around Monday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that as of 3 a.m. Friday, the season’s tenth typhoon is moving west-northwest from waters some one-thousand kilometers southeast of Okinawa at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour.The typhoon has a central pressure of 950 hectoPascal, accompanied by a maximum sustained wind speed of 43 meters per second.At this rate, Haishen is expected to make landfall in South Korea’s southern coastal areas on Monday and pass through the center of the Korean Peninsula before moving northward toward China.The typhoon is likely to be nearest Seoul at 8 p.m. Monday.The weather agency said the nation is likely to come under the influence of Haishen from Sunday.