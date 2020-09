Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Forest Service (KFS) issued its highest landslide advisory for seven cities and provinces on Sunday as a powerful typhoon, Haishen, is heading north toward the Korea Peninsula.The KFS raised its landslide alert to "serious" – the highest in the four-tier system – for Jeju, Busan, Ulsan and the provinces of South and North Gyeongsang, Gangwon and South Jeolla as of 9 a.m. Sunday.It lifted the alert to the second highest "watch" for ten other cities and provinces including Seoul as more than 300 millimeters of rain is expected in the southern and eastern coastal areas.The move comes as the season's tenth typhoon is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, raising the risk of major landslides across the country.