S. Korea Braces for Typhoon Haishen

The government has raised its crisis alert as Typhoon Haishen is moving closer to the Korean Peninsula.The Ministry of Interior and Safety said as of 11 a.m. Sunday, the warning system was upgraded from "caution" to "alert" while its emergency response system was raised by a notch to Level Two.The upgraded alerts are the third and second highest in the four-tier and three-tier systems, respectively.The ministry asked related ministries and provincial governments to enhance the emergency operation system and to focus their efforts on preventing damage from the strong typhoon.The ministry also instructed local governments to issue evacuation orders on Sunday for residents in low-lying coastal areas and landslide-prone regions.It also called for adjusting starting hours for schools, state and public organizations, and private companies on Monday. In addition, the ministry urged citizens to avoid outdoor agricultural activities and stay home when the country comes under the influence of the typhoon.