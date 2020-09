Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Haishen has left South Korea, exiting through waters north of Gangneung on the east coast at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.The season's tenth typhoon made landfall near Ulsan around 9 a.m. and moved north to Uljin and Gangneung as it exerted its force on the country for four and a half hours. It then weakened to a medium strength typhoon as of noon.Haishen is forecast to arrive in North Korea some 20 kilometers northwest of Chongjin by midnight, after which the storm system will gradually dissipate.Strong winds and heavy rains are still reported in east coast areas, however typhoon advisories will start to be lifted in southern regions from 4 p.m. onwards. .Haishen has toppled trees and traffic lights, disrupted flights and train services and caused power outages. A person in Busan sustained a light injury due to the typhoon.