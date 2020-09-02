Haishen Leaves at Least One Person Missing, Five Others Injured in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Haishen has left at least one person missing and five others injured after it struck South Korea.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday updated the damage from the tenth typhoon of the season as of 4:30 p.m., adding 124 people were also displaced due to it.A man in his 40s in Samcheok, Gangwon Province went missing after being swept away by rapid torrents.The five injured people includes a resident in Busan who sustained a minor wound after a vehicle carrying him was overturned due to strong winds. Authorities are also looking into the discovery of a human body off the coast of Haeundae District in the southern port city, to see if the death may be connected to the typhoon.Over two-thousand-600 people nationwide were evacuated from their residences in advance while more than 75-thousand households suffered from power outages.