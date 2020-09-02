Typhoon Haishen Leaves 2 Missing, 5 Injured

Photo : YONHAP News

At least two people have gone missing and five others were injured after Typhoon Haishen swept through the country.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters updated the damage reports from the typhoon as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, adding some 100 people were displaced due to the tenth typhoon of the season.A man in his 40s in Samcheok, Gangwon Province, went missing after being swept away by rapid currents in a flooded waterway. Another man in his 60s in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, also went missing after being caught in a flash flood while crossing a stream.Over 100 people in Gangwon and Gyeongsang provinces were displaced, 85 of whom have yet to return to their homes.More than 200 cases of damage to public facilities have been reported, including roads and bridges in Busan, Ulsan and Gangwon Province.Reports of damage to private facilities reached about 600, while some 45-hundred hectares of farmland were flooded in Ulsan and on Jeju Island.The typhoon also caused power outages for over 75-thousand households in Ulsan, Busan and Gyeongsang provinces.