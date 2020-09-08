Gov't to Announce Sunday whether to Extend Level 2.5 Social Distancing Regulations

Photo : YONHAP News

With the current Level 2.5 quarantine regulations running until Sunday, the government is currently deciding whether to ease or extend the social distancing rules.During the daily quarantine meeting on Saturday, Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo expressed concerns over the rise of untraceable transmissions of COVID-19.[Sound bite: Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean/English translation)]"The number of confirmed patients is not declining, remaining in the 100-something range. Outside of the Seoul-metro area, clusters of around 20 infections are appearing at different locations. Some 20 percent of infections have untraceable origins, accumulating day by day, showing how quiet infections continue to cause community spread."He said that the government will conduct comparative analysis of February's massive but concentrated outbreak in the southeastern city of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province and the current trend in which transmissions are occurring nationwide.The government is expected to announce on Sunday whether it will extend strengthened social distancing regulations.