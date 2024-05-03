Menu Content

Science

Hot Weather Forecast for Children's Day Holiday Weekend

Written: 2024-05-03 18:25:50Updated: 2024-05-03 18:30:37

Photo : YONHAP News

Hot weather is forecast nationwide over the Children’s Day holiday weekend.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning lows will stand between seven and 17 degrees Celsius nationwide on Saturday while afternoon highs will stand between 21 and 29 degrees, including 28 degrees in Seoul. 

The nation is set to see cloudy skies from the afternoon with rain expected for Jeju Island from later in the evening. 

The weather agency forecast more than 30 millimeters of rain per hour will pound Jeju on Sunday and Monday, which will mark Children’s Day. 

During the same period, 20 to 30 millimeters of rain per hour is expected for the coastal areas of South Jeolla Province, Busan and areas near Mount Jiri. 

Through Monday, Jeju is set to witness a total of 50 to 150 millimeters of precipitation while 30 to 80 millimeters of rain is forecast for the Seoul metro area, Gangwon Province’s inland areas the Chungcheong Provinces and southern regions.
