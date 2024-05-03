Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Prosecutor Orders Prompt Investigation into Controversy over First Lady's Expensive Bag Acceptance

Written: 2024-05-04 15:05:11Updated: 2024-05-04 15:43:41

Top Prosecutor Orders Prompt Investigation into Controversy over First Lady's Expensive Bag Acceptance

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's top prosecutor has ordered a prompt investigation into controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a high-end handbag from an acquaintance in 2022.

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok gave the order to swiftly and thoroughly probe the anti-graft case based on evidence and legal principles, thereby revealing the truth, after being briefed by Song Kyung-ho, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Last November, Voice of Seoul, a left-leaning YouTube channel, released a hidden camera footage showing a pastor named Choi Jae-young handing over the bag to the first lady, presumably valued at around three million won or two-thousand-200 U.S. dollars, in September 2022.

The YouTube channel has since filed a complaint against the first lady and President Yoon Suk Yeol over alleged violation of the anti-graft law.

In a special interview with KBS in February, Yoon had characterized the incident as a political setup ahead of the general elections in April, expressing regret and said that it is very difficult for the president or the first lady to cold-heartedly reject anyone.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >