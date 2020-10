Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential aides and business leaders visited a hospital in Seoul to pay tribute to the late Samsung Electronics Chairperson Lee Kun-hee.Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Lee Ho-seung paid their respects on Sunday at a memorial altar set up at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul.Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung also visited the hospital to pay his respects, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased.Business leaders, including HDC Hyundai Development Company Chairperson Chung Mong-gyu and CJ Group Chairperson Lee Jay-hyun, paid their respects in person as well.Lee will be laid to rest on after his funeral service is completed on Wednesday.