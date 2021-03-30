US State Department: Denuclearization Will Be at Center of New N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that denuclearization of North Korea will be at the center of any new U.S. policy toward the communist country.Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks in a press briefing when asked about the ongoing U.S. review of North Korea policy.Price said that he wouldn't want to prejudge the conclusion of any ongoing review, but denuclearization will remain at the center of American policy towards North Korea.He also said that any U.S. policy will be executed in "lockstep" with key U.S. allies, including South Korea and Japan.The remarks came as the national security advisers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to hold talks on Friday near Washington to discuss various issues, including the U.S. policy review.Price said that the talks will provide National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and other U.S. officials an opportunity to hear directly from these senior Japanese and South Korean officials and to once again share where they are in the review.