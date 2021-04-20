Korean Nuclear Society Dismisses Concerns over Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean experts in nuclear energy has dismissed concerns over the health impact of Japan’s planned release of radioactive water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.In a release on Monday, the Korean Nuclear Society criticized what it called creation of “excessive fear” over the matter.Citing their own analysis, the group said even if Japan releases all subject water over the course of a year, not 30 to 40 years as planned, the public's additional exposure to radiation will remain marginal.They cautioned their analysis is based on data disclosed by Japan and should be verified against what is actually done, but still argued fears not based on scientific facts could do harm to the nation.The Korean Nuclear Society, which has opposed the Moon Jae-in administration's policy to reduce the country's dependence on nuclear power, particularly raised suspicions that such fears over the Fukushima release plan could be used to support the anti-nuclear drive.