Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Austria on Sunday for a three-day state visit after attending the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Britain over the weekend.He became the first South Korean president to travel to Austria officially since the two nations established diplomatic ties in 1892.Moon plans to have summit talks Monday with President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold a meeting with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.The presidential office said Moon's visit is expected to serve as a chance to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and expand exchanges in high-tech industries.Moon will fly to Spain for a three-day state visit on Tuesday.