Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in held summit talks Sunday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the recent Group of Seven(G7) summit.According to the presidential office, the two leaders had bilateral talks for about 30 minutes in Cornwall, Britain, where the G7 summit was held for three days.The top office said Moon and Johnson shared the view that the equitable supply of COVID-19 vaccines is crucial for overcoming the pandemic and agreed to seek the expansion of partnerships on vaccine research and development.President Moon also shared the outcome of his recent summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.In response, Johnson expressed support for the Korean Peninsula peace process, noting that North Korea has an embassy in Britain.The two leaders agreed to continue cooperation in economy and politics even after Brexit.