Moon Calls for Global Unity for Free Trade, Open Economy at G7

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday stressed global collaboration in free trade and open economies at the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Britain.The president attended a plenary session on open societies and economies on the third and final day of the summit.According to the presidential office, Moon briefed the other leaders on South Korea's experience in democratization and efforts to strengthen an open society.He emphasized the need for enhancing international collaboration to counter racism, extremism and other threats to open societies as well as expanding free and fair trade and fostering open economies.Moon said that South Korea is working to help other countries enhance their democracy through its New Southern Policy and development cooperation projects.He also vowed to increase Seoul's contribution to the Global Partnership for Education, a funding platform that aims to strengthen education systems in developing countries.