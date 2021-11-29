0 Hospitals Beds Available for Critically-ill COVID-19 Patients in Daejeon

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities say there are now no available hospital beds for critically-ill COVID-19 patients in Daejeon.According to the health ministry on Monday, all 25 hospital beds in Daejeon for such patients were occupied as of five p.m. Sunday.In Sejong City, only one such bed remains available. North and South Chungcheong Provinces had three unoccupied ICU beds each.In the Seoul metro area, 86-point-seven percent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients were estimated to be occupied, up one-point-three percentage points from the previous day. Seoul and Gyeonggi Province had 42 available beds each, while Incheon had 12.The occupation rate nationwide stood at 76-point-nine percent, up from the 75 percent posted the previous day.For the fifth day, more than one-thousand COVID-19 patients in the Seoul metro area are waiting for a hospital bed. As of 12 a.m. Monday, those in the capital area who have been waiting a day or longer for a bed stood at one-thousand-149.