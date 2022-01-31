Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Second Korean Sign Language Day to be Celebrated Thursday

Written: 2022-02-02 14:15:31Updated: 2022-02-02 14:20:56

Second Korean Sign Language Day to be Celebrated Thursday

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is partnering with the Korea Association of the Deaf to hold an event marking the second annual Korean Sign Language Day on Thursday.

The event, under the theme 'Spring of Korean Sign Language,' will be held at the Corea Conference Center located in Seocho District, Seoul.

Korean Sign Language Day is observed on February 3, commemorating the day the Korean Sign Language Act was enacted in 2016.

On Thursday's event, in addition to celebratory performances, there will also be a panel discussion on the future of Korean Sign Language. The ministry will also designate the week lasting through February 6 as 'Korean Sign Language Week' and hold various events.

Culture Minister Hwang Hee said that sign language has become closer to all of us as it has been provided during main policy briefings including daily COVID-19 press briefings, and promised to adopt policies that would improve the lives of people with hearing impairments.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event will minimize participants at the venue and be held online.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >