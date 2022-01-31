Second Korean Sign Language Day to be Celebrated Thursday

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is partnering with the Korea Association of the Deaf to hold an event marking the second annual Korean Sign Language Day on Thursday.The event, under the theme 'Spring of Korean Sign Language,' will be held at the Corea Conference Center located in Seocho District, Seoul.Korean Sign Language Day is observed on February 3, commemorating the day the Korean Sign Language Act was enacted in 2016.On Thursday's event, in addition to celebratory performances, there will also be a panel discussion on the future of Korean Sign Language. The ministry will also designate the week lasting through February 6 as 'Korean Sign Language Week' and hold various events.Culture Minister Hwang Hee said that sign language has become closer to all of us as it has been provided during main policy briefings including daily COVID-19 press briefings, and promised to adopt policies that would improve the lives of people with hearing impairments.In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event will minimize participants at the venue and be held online.