Civic Coalition to Urge Legislation of Basic Law on Overseas Koreans

Written: 2022-02-15 16:02:38Updated: 2022-02-15 16:07:51

Civic Coalition to Urge Legislation of Basic Law on Overseas Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic coalition will be formed to encourage the enactment of legislation that governs affairs related to overseas Koreans.

Eighty-eight organizations, including media and civic groups along with associations representing Koreans abroad, said Tuesday they will launch the "one million signature campaign" on Wednesday at the National Assembly Library.

Ahead of next month's election, presidential candidates have expressed support for enacting a basic law that stipulates the goals and direction in policymaking as it relates to overseas Koreans.

Critics claim that current laws on this issue are insufficient to achieve comprehensive and effective implementation of measures.

In a pre-distributed statement, the coalition said it is South Korea's historical obligation to embrace and offer extensive support to its seven and a half million-strong diaspora. It called for the formation of an independent and exclusive agency in charge of providing services and policy support.
