Gov't Approves Online Graduate Degree Programs at General Universities

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has green-lighted for the first time online graduate degree programs at universities.The Education Ministry on Thursday announced it will approve seven online degree courses proposed by six schools including Gyeongin National University of Education and Korea University’s Sejong Campus.Kookmin University, Mokwon University, Soonchunhyang University and Yeungnam University received approval to run similar programs, with Mokwon allowed to run two such programs.This marks the first time Korean universities aside from cyber colleges were approved to offer online-only graduate school programs since the government announced its decision to allow them in February last year amid a rising demand for opportunities to earn college degrees online. A total of 12 universities had applied for the inaugural programs.While the state endorsement for the six colleges will remain effective for four years, the ministry plans to conduct an interim inspection in two years on their merit and integrity.