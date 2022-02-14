App Monitoring Isolation of Int'l Arrivals to No Longer be Used

Photo : YONHAP News

As changes to self-isolation rules are implemented amid the rampant spread of omicron, a mobile application to monitor the quarantine of people arriving from overseas will also be discontinued.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said Friday that the self-isolation safety app used to monitor international arrivals will be suspended from Monday.The headquarters explained that, as imported infections continue to fall, it will divert more personnel to managing domestic transmissions. The number of active COVID-19 cases from overseas has dropped from close to 23-hundred in the second week of January to approximately 940 in the second week of this month.Despite the discontinuation of the app, incoming travelers must still isolate. If they receive a QR code from the Q-CODE system on arrival, they are not required to submit a health questionnaire and quarantine papers. The Q-CODE system will first apply to 48 flights from five airlines starting Monday through March 11, expanding thereafter to all flights.