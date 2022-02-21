Self-introduction Letter to be Omitted from College Admission Process from 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from the academic year in 2024, self-introduction letters will be omitted from the so-called "comprehensive school-record application,” a type of university admissions process.The Ministry of Education said Tuesday that a revised bill to enforce regulations of the Higher Education Act was passed at a Cabinet meeting.The ministry decided to remove self-introductions from the comprehensive school-record application to eliminate any factors contributing to inequality in the college admissions process.The application category currently places focus on extracurricular achievements, accolades and internship records, and less on the traditional standardized test results. This has produced an unfair advantage for children of elite affluent parents, as opportunities afforded by financial means and social connections further skew an already-competitive admissions process.The revised bill also seeks to have universities fill more than ten percent of new enrollments with the socially vulnerable, including those with a handicap and applicants from low-income families.