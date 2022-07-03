DP Calls for Explanation on Involvement of Civilian, Relative in Yoon’s Admin.

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) called for clarification on a civilian accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee to the recent NATO summit as well as Yoon's relative working at the top office.Around 30 DP representatives, including the floor leadership, held a press conference in front of the presidential office on Friday, to denounce what they referred to as unauthorized diplomacy and the privatization of the top office.The opposition lawmakers said they planned to convene the parliamentary steering committee once the National Assembly is normalized to launch an investigation into the concerns.They then urged Yoon to voluntarily explain the situations and to apologize to the public before the parliamentary probe.The DP claimed that rather than acknowledging the concerns, Yoon's office is focusing on tracking down the source of the leaks about the civilian.Regarding Yoon's third cousin working at the presidential office, the opposition slammed the top office for failing to adopt an internal guideline on employment of the president's family members and relatives.