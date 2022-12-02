Japan Adds 3 N. Korean Entities, 1 Individual to Sanctions List

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has added three new North Korean entities and one individual with connections to the regime's nuclear and missile development on its sanctions list.Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday that the Cabinet passed the designations that are intended to resolve issues concerning the North, including abductions of Japanese nationals and the regime's nuclear and missile programs.The newly-designated entities are the Korea Haegumgang Trading Corporation believed to be involved in the North's arms trade, the Korea Namgang Trading Corporation overseeing the dispatch of overseas North Korean laborers and the Lazarus hacking group.The new individual on the list is Kim Su-il, an employee of the ruling party's munitions industry department based in Vietnam.Matsuno said Tokyo had kept in step with Seoul and Washington in announcing the sanctions designations on the same day.