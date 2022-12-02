Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Japan Adds 3 N. Korean Entities, 1 Individual to Sanctions List

Written: 2022-12-02 14:01:22Updated: 2022-12-02 15:07:57

Japan Adds 3 N. Korean Entities, 1 Individual to Sanctions List

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has added three new North Korean entities and one individual with connections to the regime's nuclear and missile development on its sanctions list.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday that the Cabinet passed the designations that are intended to resolve issues concerning the North, including abductions of Japanese nationals and the regime's nuclear and missile programs.

The newly-designated entities are the Korea Haegumgang Trading Corporation believed to be involved in the North's arms trade, the Korea Namgang Trading Corporation overseeing the dispatch of overseas North Korean laborers and the Lazarus hacking group.

The new individual on the list is Kim Su-il, an employee of the ruling party's munitions industry department based in Vietnam.

Matsuno said Tokyo had kept in step with Seoul and Washington in announcing the sanctions designations on the same day.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >