Probe Team Likely to Conclude Interior Ministry, Seoul Gov’t Not Liable for Crowd Crush

Written: 2023-01-04 10:50:53Updated: 2023-01-04 13:07:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The police investigative team probing the Itaewon crowd crush is said to have tentatively concluded that the interior ministry and Seoul government are not liable for the tragedy.

According to the police on Wednesday, the special probe team has determined that it would be difficult to hold the interior ministry and Seoul government accountable for the crowd crush in accordance with the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety.

As a result, the probe team is expected to wrap up its investigation by holding senior officials of the Yongsan District Office and the district’s police and fire stations accountable for the crowd surge that resulted in 159 deaths.

Under the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety, central government agencies are tasked with devising basic disaster management plans, while provinces, cities, counties and districts are charged with drafting plans tailored to their region.

The stipulations appear to have led the police team to conclude that Yongsan District agencies should be held responsible for the crowd crush and the handling of the incident.
