Photo : YONHAP News

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) reportedly said that North Korea will be invited to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.According to the Voice of America(VOA) on Wednesday, the IOC said that the National Olympic Committee(NOC) of North Korea will be invited just like all other eligible NOCs.The VOA said, however, that there was no response to a question asking if the North had contacted the IOC or the organizing committee for the 2024 Olympics.North Korea’s foreign ministry hinted at the country's participation in the international sporting event on the International Olympic Day last Friday, releasing a statement that said its athletes are training hard for the glory of their country in international events including the Olympics.The country skipped the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 due to COVID-19, which resulted in a ban that was automatically lifted at the end of last year.