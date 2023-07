Photo : ⓒBIG HIT MUSIC

BTS member Jungkook's first solo single, "Seven," has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 106 countries and regions including the U.S., UK and Canada, according to the k-pop group's agency BigHit Music on Saturday.The song's clean and instrumental versions have also ranked second or third on the chart in most countries.At home, "Seven" also claimed the top spot on the Melon Top 100 in the early hours of Saturday as well as other domestic music charts such as Genie and Bugs.The song, released on Friday, expresses the desire to be with the person you love all week long. It also marks Jungkook's official solo debut.Jungkook performed the song for the first time at "Good Morning America"'s 2023 Summer Concert Series at Central Park on Friday local time.