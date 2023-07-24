1st Solo Track from BTS’ Jung-kook Debuts atop Billboard Singles Chart

Photo : YONHAP News

The first solo track by Jung-kook of K-pop sensation BTS, "Seven," debuted atop Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart.On its official social media account on Monday, Billboard said the track, featuring U.S. rapper Latto, debuted at number one on the chart, followed by country singer Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town.""Seven," an English-language track featuring the style of acoustic guitar and garage-rhythm beats from the United Kingdom in the 1990s, is about a man wishing to spend every day of the week with the woman he loves.Jung-kook is the second South Korean artist and BTS member to top Billboard's main singles chart after Jimin's "Like Crazy" launched at number one in April, as well as the 68th artist in Billboard history to debut in the top spot.The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data, including both physical and digital purchases.According to entertainment data aggregator Luminate, "Seven" recorded 21-point-nine million streams, six-point-four million airplay broadcasts and 153-thousand combined digital and CD singles sales from its release on July 14 through July 20.