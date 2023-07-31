New Unification Minister to Meet Heads of Organizations Related to S. Korean Abductees, POWs

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Young-ho is set to meet with the heads of private organizations related to South Korean abductees, detainees and prisoners of war(POWs) in North Korea on Thursday.The unification ministry on Wednesday unveiled the plan which will be Kim’s first official external duty after taking office last Friday.Kim is set to meet with the heads of the Korean War Abductees’ Family Union among other organizations in addition to Kim Jung-sam, who is the older brother of Kim Jung-wook, a missionary who has been detained in the North since 2013.The meeting comes after Kim vowed active efforts to address issues related to South Koreans abducted to or detained in the North and South Korean POWs in the North.In his inaugural address last week, Kim said the issue of separated families, abductees and POWs in not only a humanitarian concern but also a human rights problem, and pledged to explore various "creative" means in approaching the matter.