Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group NewJeans has topped the Billboard 200 album chart with its second extended play, “Get Up,” a year after debuting.Billboard announced on Wednesday that the six-track album topped the chart of the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. by calculating the total number of units sold in both physical and digital format.In reaching the number one spot, NewJeans became the second K-pop girl group after BlackPink to achieve such a feat.“Get Up” was released by ADOR through YG Plus on July 21, more than six months after their previous album, “OMG.”The three title tracks from the album, “Super Shy," “ETA” and “Cool with You,” made the Billboard Hot 100 chart, to make the group the first K-pop girl act to ever have three or more songs on the Hot 100 simultaneously.