Jamboree Concert Lineup to Include NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY

Photo : YONHAP News

The lineup of K-pop bands performing in a concert for the World Scout Jamboree at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday has been released.According to the culture ministry and Jamboree organizers on Wednesday, 18 artists and groups will take part in the "K-Pop Super Live" concert starting at 7 p.m., including NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY, Mamamoo and The Boyz.The show will be co-hosted by actor Gong Myung, ITZY's Yuna and NewJeans' Hyein.Culture minister Park Bo-gyoon said that top-class artists will showcase the best of K-culture in the concert held for some 40-thousand Scouts from 150 countries.The concert was to originally take place at the Saemangeum campsite in North Jeolla Province on August 6, but due to heatwave concerns, it was postponed to the 11th with the venue changing to the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.The venue changed for the second time to the Seoul World Cup Stadium as a precaution against the approaching Typhoon Khanun.The Jamboree's closing ceremony will take place just before the concert from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.