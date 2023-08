Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Jung-kook has topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding the U.S. charts for the sixth straight week with his first official single “Seven.”According to the latest Billboard charts released on Tuesday, the song ranked 32nd on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart, down two notches from the previous week after debuting atop the chart in late July and remaining in the upper bracket for six weeks.Jung-kook retains the top place with the song for six consecutive weeks on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding U.S. charts, which rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world.The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excluding U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.