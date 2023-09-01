Blackpink Nominated in 6 Categories at MTV VMAs

Photo : YONHAP News

A large number of K-pop groups have been nominated for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, including Blackpink receiving six nods.According to the VMA website on Friday, Blackpink is nominated for Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best K-pop, Group of the Year and Show of the Summer.The quartet became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the VMAs last year gracing the stage with their mega hit "Pink Venom."The boy band TXT, with their track “Sugar Rush Ride,” is nominated for Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, Best K-pop and Push Performance of the Year.The female band Fifty Fifty, with their global hit song "Cupid," will aim to win honors for Group of the Year, Song of the Summer and Best K-pop.BTS member Jungkook is also nominated for Song of the Summer for his solo "Seven" which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.Seventeen, NewJeans, aespa and Stray Kids also received nominations for Group of the Year or Best K-pop.