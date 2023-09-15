Nominee Pledges to Revamp State Support for Cultural, Arts Communities

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head the ministry of culture, sports and tourism has pledged to revamp a policy on state support for the nation's cultural and arts communities.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Yu In-chon, who had served in the same post during the Lee Myung-bak administration, said he feels a much heavier responsibility compared to his previous ministership over a decade ago.Asked why he thinks he was nominated this time around, Yu said he has likely been tasked to revise the country's cultural welfare and support for arts communities in line with the administration's policy direction.Yu, who is alleged to have played a role in the former administration's blacklisting of cultural and arts figures critical of the then-government, denied existence of such a list, while recognizing that there was a bit of a confrontational relationship. He then pledged to look into the matter if he were to be formally appointed.Meanwhile, Kim Haeng, nominee to head the gender equality ministry, reconfirmed the administration's resolve to abolish the ministry, telling reporters that she will make efforts to ensure every involved party is happy following its exit.The nominee, however, said fulfillment of President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledge to abolish the ministry would require cooperation from opposition parties.