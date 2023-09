Photo : YONHAP News

Blackpink will hold finale concerts wrapping up their world tour "BORN PINK" in Seoul over the weekend.The last two concerts will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Gocheok Sky Dome, completing the girl group's tour over the past eleven months in 34 cities which gathered over one-point-seven million audience.Blackpink is the first girl group to hold a concert at the venue, which has a capacity of around 20-thousand spectators.Sunday's concert will be streamed online on Weverse Live.