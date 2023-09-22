Over 1.8 Mln Chinese Tourists Expected to Visit S. Korea This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of Chinese tourists visiting South Korea this year is expected to soar to over one-point-eight million.According to the Korea Small Business Institute(KOSI) on Friday, an estimated one-point-81 million to three-point-49 million tourists will have visited from China by the end of the year.The potential increase in consumption due to the inflow of such tourists is estimated to be worth three-point-59 trillion to six-point-95 trillion won, or some five-point-two billion U.S. dollars).With 100 million Chinese citizens expected to travel during the National Day Golden Week from September 29 to October 6, KOSI’s associate research fellow Kim Mi-jeong called on businesses to examine the consumption patterns of Chinese visitors.According to the Korea Tourism Organization’s Data Lab, a mere 227-thousand Chinese traveled to South Korea last year, due largely to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, a far cry from the more than six million that visited prior to the pandemic in 2019.