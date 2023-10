Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed former Monthly Chosun reporter Lee Dong-wook as a board member of the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS).An official of the top office said Yoon carried out the appointment on Wednesday.The move came hours after the Korea Communications Commission approved the recommendation of Lee, a non-executive member of the May 18 Democratization Movement Truth Commission, during a plenary meeting.Considered a figure close to the ruling camp, Lee had also served as an expert member at Gallup Korea, and is currently the president of Front of Liberty Publishing.With Lee's appointment, six out of eleven board members in favor of the ruling side will proceed with an ongoing process to finalize candidates for KBS president and CEO set to take place on Friday.Board membership at the public broadcaster is a presidential appointment.